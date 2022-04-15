White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in June 2018. Photo: AP
Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to lawmakers investigating the US Capitol attack

  • The former adviser had resisted previous efforts by the January 6 committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a subpoena for his phone records
  • Miller’s expected testimony comes after Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, also sat down with investigators

Associated Press
Updated: 1:12am, 15 Apr, 2022

