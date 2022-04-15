SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award in Berlin, Germany in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter outright for US$43 billion, says it ‘needs to be transformed’
- The Tesla CEO, who has been embroiled in a ‘soap opera’ with the social media platform, made an offer of US$54.20 per share, calling it his final offer
- Musk, who is already the company’s biggest individual shareholder, recently turned down a seat on its board
Topic | Twitter
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award in Berlin, Germany in December 2020. Photo: Reuters