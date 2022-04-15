Captured Islamic State fighter El Shafee Elsheikh poses for a mugshot at an undisclosed location. Photo: Syrian Democratic Forces via AFP
Captured Islamic State fighter El Shafee Elsheikh poses for a mugshot at an undisclosed location. Photo: Syrian Democratic Forces via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Islamic State ‘Beatle’ convicted in US of beheading hostages

  • El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, was part of a terrorist cell that got its nickname for the member’s British accents
  • Victims included American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig, whose killings were videotaped

Topic |   Islamic State
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:37am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Captured Islamic State fighter El Shafee Elsheikh poses for a mugshot at an undisclosed location. Photo: Syrian Democratic Forces via AFP
Captured Islamic State fighter El Shafee Elsheikh poses for a mugshot at an undisclosed location. Photo: Syrian Democratic Forces via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE