Captured Islamic State fighter El Shafee Elsheikh poses for a mugshot at an undisclosed location. Photo: Syrian Democratic Forces via AFP
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ convicted in US of beheading hostages
- El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, was part of a terrorist cell that got its nickname for the member’s British accents
- Victims included American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig, whose killings were videotaped
Topic | Islamic State
