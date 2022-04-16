Tesla chief Elon Musk waves onstage at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada on Thursday. Photo: Ryan Lash/Ted Conferences via AFP
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
- A ‘shareholder rights plan’ would kick in if the Tesla CEO’s 9 per cent stake grows to 15 per cent or more
- Musk has offered to buy the company outright for more than US$43 billion, saying the social media platform ‘needs to be transformed as a private company’
