The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
US man on death row picks firing squad over electric chair
- Richard Bernard Moore is the first South Carolina inmate to face the choice of execution methods, including the option to face three prison workers with rifles
- His lawyers argue officials are not trying hard enough to get lethal injection drugs, instead forcing prisoners to choose between two more barbaric options
Topic | Human rights
The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP