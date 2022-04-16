The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US man on death row picks firing squad over electric chair

  • Richard Bernard Moore is the first South Carolina inmate to face the choice of execution methods, including the option to face three prison workers with rifles
  • His lawyers argue officials are not trying hard enough to get lethal injection drugs, instead forcing prisoners to choose between two more barbaric options

Topic |   Human rights
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:06am, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
The death chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, includes an electric chair (right) and a firing squad chair (left). Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE