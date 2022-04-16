Frank James, 62, was arrested in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Five people to share US$50,000 reward for tips on New York subway shooting suspect

  • Frank James, who is accused of shooting 10 people in one of the most violent attacks on the city’s transit system, was arrested after a 30-hour manhunt
  • From a barrage of public tips, five people were chosen whose ‘information contributed directly’ to his capture

