Frank James, 62, was arrested in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Five people to share US$50,000 reward for tips on New York subway shooting suspect
- Frank James, who is accused of shooting 10 people in one of the most violent attacks on the city’s transit system, was arrested after a 30-hour manhunt
- From a barrage of public tips, five people were chosen whose ‘information contributed directly’ to his capture
Topic | Gun violence in the US
