Russia’s Moskva warship moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Pentagon confirms Russian warship Moskva struck by Ukraine missiles before sinking

  • A senior Pentagon official said Ukrainian forces hit the flagship with two Neptune missiles
  • Russia on Thursday said damage caused by exploding ammunition had led the Moskva to ‘lose its balance’ as it was being towed to port

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:09am, 16 Apr, 2022

