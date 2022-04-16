Russia’s Moskva warship moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol. File photo: Reuters
Pentagon confirms Russian warship Moskva struck by Ukraine missiles before sinking
- A senior Pentagon official said Ukrainian forces hit the flagship with two Neptune missiles
- Russia on Thursday said damage caused by exploding ammunition had led the Moskva to ‘lose its balance’ as it was being towed to port
