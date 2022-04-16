A burned house continues to smoulder following a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Photo: via AP
World /  United States & Canada

New Mexico: 2 dead, 200 homes destroyed, 5,000 evacuate as wildfire rages

  • Fire broke out on Tuesday near village of Ruidoso, a popular vacation spot, thought to have been started by a downed power line
  • US firefighters have also been battling large blazes this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, as more wildfires arise, linked to climate change

Topic |   Climate change
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:09pm, 16 Apr, 2022

