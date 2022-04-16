A burned house continues to smoulder following a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Photo: via AP
New Mexico: 2 dead, 200 homes destroyed, 5,000 evacuate as wildfire rages
- Fire broke out on Tuesday near village of Ruidoso, a popular vacation spot, thought to have been started by a downed power line
- US firefighters have also been battling large blazes this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, as more wildfires arise, linked to climate change
Topic | Climate change
