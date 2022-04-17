Migrants stranded in Tapachula take part in a caravan towards the US after growing impatient of waiting for the humanitarian visa to cross the country, in Tapachula, Mexico on April 16. Photo: Reuters
US arrested 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, highest monthly total in two decades
- US President Joe Biden pledged to reverse many of Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, but has struggled both operationally and politically
- US officials are preparing for as many as 18,000 migrant encounters per day in the coming weeks, but are also readying for smaller increases
Topic | United States
Migrants stranded in Tapachula take part in a caravan towards the US after growing impatient of waiting for the humanitarian visa to cross the country, in Tapachula, Mexico on April 16. Photo: Reuters