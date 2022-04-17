A health worker gives instructions to a person on how to carry out a Covid-19 swab test. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus persisting in faeces offers clues to cause of long Covid
- A US study found that about half of patients shed traces of Covid-19 in their waste in the week after infection, and almost 4 per cent patients still emit them seven months later
- The researchers also linked coronavirus RNA in faeces to gastric upsets, and concluded that Sars-CoV-2 likely directly infects the gastrointestinal tract, where it may hide out
