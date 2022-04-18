The Ever Forward container ship stranded off the US east coast’s Chesapeake Bay on April 12. Photo: Baltimore Sun / TNS
Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Ever Forward refloated after a month stranded off US east coast

  • The Ever Forward, owned by the Taiwan-based company Evergreen, became lodged in mud a few hundred yards from shore on the night of March 13
  • The US Coast Guard had been at work trying to refloat the Ever Forward for weeks, assisted by tugs and dredge boats

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:03am, 18 Apr, 2022

