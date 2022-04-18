In Pittsburgh, two male youths were killed and at least eight people wounded when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. Photo: TNS
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend
- Two dead, at least 31 injured in two shootings in South Carolina, another in Pittsburgh
- Three Easter mass shootings are in addition to other US gun violence in recent days
Topic | Gun violence in the US
