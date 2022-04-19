US President Joe Biden greets the Easter bunny as he participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington on April 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe and Jill Biden kick off first White House Easter Egg Roll in two years
- Many top administration officials were on hand for the egg roll, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House press secretary Jen Psaki and their children
- The egg roll event is a tradition begun by former US President Rutherford B Hayes in 1878. The coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021
Topic | United States
