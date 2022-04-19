US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Ukraine war
US Treasury Secretary to call on counterparts for increased economic pressure on Russia

  • Janet Yellen will this week take part in the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, as well as gatherings of finance officials from the G7 and G20 nations
  • A US Treasury official said Yellen ‘will use this week’s meetings to work with allies to continue our united efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:51am, 19 Apr, 2022

