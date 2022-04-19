Shoppers wearing masks make their way through Reading Terminal Market in Centre City, Philadelphia, US. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS
Coronavirus: US mask mandate for public transport overturned by federal judge
- The decision on Monday also ruled the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision to enforce the mask mandate
- The Justice Department declined to comment on Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling
