Shoppers wearing masks make their way through Reading Terminal Market in Centre City, Philadelphia, US. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US mask mandate for public transport overturned by federal judge

  • The decision on Monday also ruled the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision to enforce the mask mandate
  • The Justice Department declined to comment on Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 3:20am, 19 Apr, 2022

