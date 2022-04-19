US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Photo: Reuters
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declares bankruptcy for his Infowars website

  • The promoter of multiple debunked conspiracy theories has been sued for years by parents of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut
  • Jones claimed the massacre, which left 26 people dead including 20 children, was a fake event staged by anti-gun activists

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:45am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Photo: Reuters
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE