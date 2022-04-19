US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Photo: Reuters
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declares bankruptcy for his Infowars website
- The promoter of multiple debunked conspiracy theories has been sued for years by parents of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut
- Jones claimed the massacre, which left 26 people dead including 20 children, was a fake event staged by anti-gun activists
Topic | Gun violence in the US
