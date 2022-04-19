US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on April 6. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden has ‘no plans’ to visit Ukraine, White House confirms
- ‘There are no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters
- The Biden administration has said it wants to send a high-ranking official, most likely Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Topic | Ukraine war
