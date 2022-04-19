There is a growing amount of space debris orbiting Earth, including about 1,500 pieces from a Russian explosion in November. Photo: Shutterstock
US vows to not conduct anti-satellite missile tests, calling them ‘dangerous’

  • US pledge, first of its kind by a nation, is part of the Biden administration’s strategy to promote responsible use of space
  • Since the 1960s, the United States, China, India and Russia have conducted more than a dozen anti-satellite tests

Associated Press
Updated: 11:53am, 19 Apr, 2022

