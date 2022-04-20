Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was born in 1987, is among the youngest US federal judges. Photo: US Federal Government via TNS
Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was born in 1987, is among the youngest US federal judges. Photo: US Federal Government via TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Covid-19: Trump’s ‘unqualified’ judge becomes hero of US right for striking down mask mandate

  • Kathryn Kimball Mizelle was rated ‘not qualified’ by the American Bar Association when she was nominated to be one of the country’s youngest federal judges
  • The mask rule for travellers was one of the last US pandemic restrictions still in place

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:06am, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was born in 1987, is among the youngest US federal judges. Photo: US Federal Government via TNS
Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was born in 1987, is among the youngest US federal judges. Photo: US Federal Government via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE