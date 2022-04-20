Supporters and activists hold placards outside Westminster Magistrates court in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
UK court formally issues order to extradite Julian Assange to United States
- The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, though the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal
- The US has asked British authorities to extradite Assange so he can stand trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse
