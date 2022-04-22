Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Ex-boxing great Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger on US plane, video shows
- The former heavyweight champion reportedly became irritated after the man kept trying to talk to him
- Tyson is said to have walked off the plane before the flight departed, leaving the victim with bruises and some bleeding
Topic | Heavyweight boxing
