Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Ex-boxing great Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger on US plane, video shows

  • The former heavyweight champion reportedly became irritated after the man kept trying to talk to him
  • Tyson is said to have walked off the plane before the flight departed, leaving the victim with bruises and some bleeding

Topic |   Heavyweight boxing
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:50am, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE