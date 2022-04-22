Florida lawmakers have voted to eliminate a statute that allows Disney to act as a local government in Orlando, where it has its theme park. File photo: TNS
Florida scraps Disney’s special status in ‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud
- Walt Disney Co set to lose self governing privileges in Florida after vote by state’s lawmakers
- Disney had condemned a law banning school discussion of LGBT issues, angering Florida’s governor
Topic | Disney
