Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP
New York City wants to build a ‘mega jail’ in Chinatown. Residents are fighting back
- A new jail in New York’s Chinatown is expected to stand around 90 metres tall, possibly making it the tallest jail in the world
- Residents urge lawmakers to instead divert funds toward mental health services, affordable housing, and senior care programmes
Topic | United States
Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP