Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP
Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

New York City wants to build a ‘mega jail’ in Chinatown. Residents are fighting back

  • A new jail in New York’s Chinatown is expected to stand around 90 metres tall, possibly making it the tallest jail in the world
  • Residents urge lawmakers to instead divert funds toward mental health services, affordable housing, and senior care programmes

Topic |   United States
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:43pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP
Plans for the Chinatown ‘mega jail’ involve demolishing the Manhattan Detention Complex and building a 90-metre tall facility in its place. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE