Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook
Hollywood dreams lured Chinese student Peng Wang who died in US university film shoot
- The Chapman school graduate was killed in a sand dune accident last week while volunteering on a movie for the University of Southern California
- The death has been a blow for Wang’s university friends who are raising money to help the Sichuan native’s family to come to the US to collect his body
Topic | United States
Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook