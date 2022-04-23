Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook
Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook
World /  United States & Canada

Hollywood dreams lured Chinese student Peng Wang who died in US university film shoot

  • The Chapman school graduate was killed in a sand dune accident last week while volunteering on a movie for the University of Southern California
  • The death has been a blow for Wang’s university friends who are raising money to help the Sichuan native’s family to come to the US to collect his body

Topic |   United States
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:05pm, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook
Chapman University said it will award Peng Wang his master of fine arts degree posthumously. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE