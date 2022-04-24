People walk past a guard tower outside the US Military’s prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Ex-Guantanamo Bay prisoner sues Canada over alleged role in his detention
- Mohamedou Ould Slahi claims that Canadian authorities provided false information concerning the period when he was a resident in Montreal, which led to his arrest
- Slahi, whose story was told in the hit film The Mauritanian, is seeking US$28 million for the damages he suffered
Topic | Guantanamo Bay detention camp
