People walk past a guard tower outside the US Military’s prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Ex-Guantanamo Bay prisoner sues Canada over alleged role in his detention

  • Mohamedou Ould Slahi claims that Canadian authorities provided false information concerning the period when he was a resident in Montreal, which led to his arrest
  • Slahi, whose story was told in the hit film The Mauritanian, is seeking US$28 million for the damages he suffered

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:16am, 24 Apr, 2022

