The deal would come just four days after Musk unveiled a financing package to back the acquisition. Photo: Reuters
Twitter set to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy company for US$43 billion: sources
- Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal
- Musk has said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech
