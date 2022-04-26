Infrared video footage shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule deploying parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
Infrared video footage shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule deploying parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

All-private astronaut team returns to Earth from landmark International Space Station visit

  • The SpaceX capsule carrying the four-man crew splashed down in the Atlantic after a two-week trip hailed as a milestone in commercial space flight
  • The team consists of retired astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, tech entrepreneur Larry Connor, investor-philanthropist Eytan Stibbe and businessman Mark Pathy

Topic |   Space
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:34am, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Infrared video footage shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule deploying parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
Infrared video footage shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule deploying parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE