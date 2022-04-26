Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio on Saturday. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio on Saturday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump fined US$10,000 a day for failure to produce files in fraud investigation

  • A New York judge found the ex-US president in contempt of court after he missed a deadline to turn over documents for a civil probe into his business dealings
  • Investigators say Trump may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for more than a decade

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:01am, 26 Apr, 2022

