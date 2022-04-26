Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth in Hong Kong in 2018. File photo: Sam Tsang
Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch chief who was barred from Hong Kong, resigning after nearly 3 decades
- Kenneth Roth stepping down from helm of New York-based Human Rights Watch after long career
- Roth, who has visited Hong Kong several times, was barred from entering the city in 2020 by immigration authorities
