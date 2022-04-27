US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in March. Photo: AFP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19
- She has exhibited no symptoms, and will isolate at home but continue to work remotely, the White House said
- Biden is not considered a ‘close contact’, and the last time he saw Harris was a week ago, on April 18
