A man wearing a protective mask walks by street art in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. A new Omicron strain is behind 58 per cent of newly reported infections in the New York region. Photo: AFP
What do we know about the new Omicron coronavirus mutant spreading in the US?
- A descendant of the super-contagious ‘stealth Omicron’, BA.2.12.1 was responsible for nearly 30 per cent of new US cases last week
- The variant has been detected in at least 13 other countries, and appears to be outcompeting other strains
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
