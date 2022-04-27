The SpaceX Falcon rocket launched on Wednesday with four astronauts on board. Photo: AP
Latest SpaceX launch is first Nasa crew comprised equally of men and women
- The rocket’s capsules are fully automated and designed to accommodate a wide range of body sizes; Nasa and ESA have been pushing for more female astronauts
- After an express flight comparable to travelling from New York to Singapore, the crew of 4 will move in for a 5-month stay
