Russian prisoner Trevor Reed’s parents Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with his portrait at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, in February. Photo: AP
US Marine Trevor Reed released from Russia in surprise prisoner swap

  • The exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko took place with Washington-Moscow ties at their lowest point in decades over the Ukraine war
  • Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say they are working to free another American citizen held in Russia, Paul Whelan, also a former Marine

Reuters
Updated: 12:03am, 28 Apr, 2022

