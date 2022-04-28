Russian prisoner Trevor Reed’s parents Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with his portrait at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, in February. Photo: AP
US Marine Trevor Reed released from Russia in surprise prisoner swap
- The exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko took place with Washington-Moscow ties at their lowest point in decades over the Ukraine war
- Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say they are working to free another American citizen held in Russia, Paul Whelan, also a former Marine
