The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web. Illustration: Shutterstock
US joins 55 nations to set rules on future of the internet, with eye on China and Russia
- The move seeks to counter what Biden officials call a ‘dangerous new model’ of internet policy from Beijing, Moscow and others
- The ‘Declaration for the Future of the Internet’ seeks to protect human rights, user privacy and free flow of information, and to regulate the digital economy
Topic | Internet
