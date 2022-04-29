The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web. Illustration: Shutterstock
The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web. Illustration: Shutterstock
Internet
World /  United States & Canada

US joins 55 nations to set rules on future of the internet, with eye on China and Russia

  • The move seeks to counter what Biden officials call a ‘dangerous new model’ of internet policy from Beijing, Moscow and others
  • The ‘Declaration for the Future of the Internet’ seeks to protect human rights, user privacy and free flow of information, and to regulate the digital economy

Topic |   Internet
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:11am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web. Illustration: Shutterstock
The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web. Illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE