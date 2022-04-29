Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
What Elon Musk’s Twitter timeline reveals about the app’s next owner
- Musk joined Twitter in 2010 and now has more than 85 million followers – the seventh most of any account and the highest for any business leader
- His past tweets show how he has used social media to craft his public image as a brash billionaire unafraid to offend, including posting jokes about women’s breasts and comparing Canada’s leader to Hitler
