Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

What Elon Musk’s Twitter timeline reveals about the app’s next owner

  • Musk joined Twitter in 2010 and now has more than 85 million followers – the seventh most of any account and the highest for any business leader
  • His past tweets show how he has used social media to craft his public image as a brash billionaire unafraid to offend, including posting jokes about women’s breasts and comparing Canada’s leader to Hitler

Topic |   Twitter
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:30am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE