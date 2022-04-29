A Rocket Lab Electron rocket lifts off from the company’s launch site in Mahia, New Zealand, in 2019. Photo: Rocket Lab Handout via Reuters
US space firm to try catching falling rocket with a helicopter: ‘I’m not super worried’
- Rocket Lab aims to pluck a 12-metre-tall booster stage out of mid-air using a combination of ropes, parachutes, a heat shield – and a helicopter with two pilots
- The California-based company is trying to slash the cost of space flight by reusing rockets without the tricky ‘propulsive’ landings used by the likes of SpaceX
Topic | Space
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket lifts off from the company’s launch site in Mahia, New Zealand, in 2019. Photo: Rocket Lab Handout via Reuters