James Corden with BTS on ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2017. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
James Corden with BTS on ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2017. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
World /  United States & Canada

James Corden of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ fame to quit US talk show

  • The British comedian said he will be bowing out of ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities
  • Corden was relatively unknown in the United States when he began hosting show, but generated buzz with his viral ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and other segments

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:49am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
James Corden with BTS on ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2017. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
James Corden with BTS on ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2017. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE