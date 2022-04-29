James Corden with BTS on ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2017. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
James Corden of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ fame to quit US talk show
- The British comedian said he will be bowing out of ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities
- Corden was relatively unknown in the United States when he began hosting show, but generated buzz with his viral ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and other segments
