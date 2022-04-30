British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein are seen in an undated image submitted as evidence for her trial in New York. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of New York via AFP
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to toss sex trafficking conviction, as sentencing looms
- The UK socialite faces decades in prison for helping recruit girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse
- The judge did, however, reject guilty verdicts reached on two counts, reducing the maximum possible sentence by 10 years to 55 years behind bars
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
