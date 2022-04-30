A destroyed Russian tank in Dmytrivka village, Ukraine’s Kyiv region. File photo: AFP
US sends secretive Phoenix Ghost ‘suicide drones’ to Ukraine
- More than 100 aerial vehicles are expected to be deployed in the eastern part of the war-torn country
- Experts believe the comparatively small weapon could be hard to see against the cloud cover that shrouds much of Ukraine in late April and in May
Topic | Ukraine war
A destroyed Russian tank in Dmytrivka village, Ukraine’s Kyiv region. File photo: AFP