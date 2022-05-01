A tornado passes south-central Kansas on April 29. Photo: The Wichita Eagle via AP
Tornado rips through Kansas, damaging hundreds of homes and leaving several people injured
- There were no fatalities or critical injuries despite the widespread destruction. Officials said only a few injuries had been reported
- Field crews from the US National Weather Service worked on Saturday to determine the extent and strength of the twister
Topic | United States
