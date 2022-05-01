A polar bear roams a field in Madeline-Centre, Quebec, Canada on April 30. Photo: Sophie Bonneville / AFP
Polar bear ventures into Quebec, Canada prompting officials to warn residents
- Quebec provincial police urged people to stay indoors after the bear’s very rare appearance. In Canada, polar bears are listed as ‘vulnerable’ species
- A 2020 study in Nature Climate Change said climate change could lead to the bears’ extinction as global warming causes the melting of the Arctic ice pack
