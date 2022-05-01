Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, US in 2009. Photo: AP
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, dies at 76
- Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland
- The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the autumn
Topic | Obituaries
