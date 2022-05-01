Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, US in 2009. Photo: AP
Obituaries
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, dies at 76

  • Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland
  • The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the autumn

Associated Press
Updated: 6:29am, 1 May, 2022

