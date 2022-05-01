US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington on Saturday. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization’s journalism awards. Photo: EPA/Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden roasts Donald Trump and himself at first White House correspondents’ dinner since 2019
- The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic
- Joe Biden was the first president in six years to accept an invitation to the event, as Donald Trump shunned the dinner while in office
