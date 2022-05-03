Authorities are searching for Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White and inmate Casey Cole White. Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/US Marshals Service via AFP
Arrest warrant issued for US jail official, who went missing with murder suspect
- Vicky White is accused of helping inmate Casey Cole White escape from an Alabama prison
- A hunt is on for the duo, who authorities say are probably armed and should be considered dangerous
Topic | Crime
