US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade chief signals China tariff relief an option as prices soar
- Biden’s top trade negotiator Katherine Tai said, however, that the duties should be looked at in context of wider economic policy
- She warned that the tools the US deploys to fight inflation must not undermine the goal of changing the relationship with Beijing
