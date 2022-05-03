US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

US trade chief signals China tariff relief an option as prices soar

  • Biden’s top trade negotiator Katherine Tai said, however, that the duties should be looked at in context of wider economic policy
  • She warned that the tools the US deploys to fight inflation must not undermine the goal of changing the relationship with Beijing

Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:51am, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE