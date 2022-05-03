President Joe Biden speaks on the White House Campus in Washington in January. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden speaks on the White House Campus in Washington in January. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Biden says he will protect ‘fundamental’ right to abortion after leaked Supreme Court draft appearing to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Biden said he’d seek to enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into US law, following a report the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark ruling
  • Politico reported on Monday it obtained a draft majority opinion of justices that would strike down the 1973 ruling which protects a woman’s right to abortion

Topic |   United States
Agencies

Updated: 11:56pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden speaks on the White House Campus in Washington in January. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden speaks on the White House Campus in Washington in January. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE