Basketball player Brittney Griner celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Photo: AFP
US says Russia wrongfully detained basketball star Brittney Griner, hands case to hostage envoy
- The shift means the US will now work more aggressively to secure the release of the Phoenix Mercury player, who has already been held for 75 days
- Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis
Topic | United States
Basketball player Brittney Griner celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Photo: AFP