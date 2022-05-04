Basketball player Brittney Griner celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Photo: AFP
Basketball player Brittney Griner celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Photo: AFP
US says Russia wrongfully detained basketball star Brittney Griner, hands case to hostage envoy

  • The shift means the US will now work more aggressively to secure the release of the Phoenix Mercury player, who has already been held for 75 days
  • Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis

Associated Press
Updated: 3:03am, 4 May, 2022

