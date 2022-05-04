US President Joe Biden during a visit to a Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama, where Javelin anti-tank missiles are made. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Joe Biden tours Javelin ‘tank killer’ missile factory, urges billions for Ukraine

  • The United States has provided 5,500 Javelins, or a third of its stockpile, to Ukraine
  • Javelin’s arched missile flight allows targeting of an armoured vehicle’s weakest point

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:51am, 4 May, 2022

