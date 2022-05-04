Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance was initially critical of Donald Trump during the latter’s rise in politics. Photo: AFP
JD Vance notches victory for Donald Trump with Republican primary win in Ohio
- JD Vance, a candidate for the US Senate who is backed by Donald Trump, won the Republican primary vote in Ohio
- Contest was seen as an early test of the former president’s sway over his party as he eyes a possible White House run in 2024
