Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance was initially critical of Donald Trump during the latter’s rise in politics. Photo: AFP
JD Vance notches victory for Donald Trump with Republican primary win in Ohio

  • JD Vance, a candidate for the US Senate who is backed by Donald Trump, won the Republican primary vote in Ohio
  • Contest was seen as an early test of the former president’s sway over his party as he eyes a possible White House run in 2024

Updated: 1:42pm, 4 May, 2022

