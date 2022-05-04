Dave Chappelle introduces Jay-Z during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio in October 2021. Photo: Reuters
Dave Chapelle tackled during a Netflix comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl
- Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance
- NBC News reported the Los Angeles Police Department said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it
