Dave Chappelle introduces Jay-Z during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio in October 2021. Photo: Reuters
Dave Chapelle tackled during a Netflix comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl

  • Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance
  • NBC News reported the Los Angeles Police Department said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it

Agencies

Updated: 8:04pm, 4 May, 2022

